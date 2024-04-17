Keel Point LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

