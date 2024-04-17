Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

