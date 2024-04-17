Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 77,938 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of Mosaic worth $63,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

