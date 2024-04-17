Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $223,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

