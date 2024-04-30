Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Several research firms recently commented on ASPN. Roth Mkm began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

