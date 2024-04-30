Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,709,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.