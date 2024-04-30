Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $328.00

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.60.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $239.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.73. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 29.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

