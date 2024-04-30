Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

