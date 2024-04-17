NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 100,054 shares.The stock last traded at $29.41 and had previously closed at $29.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $984.37 million, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in NeoGames by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 436,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

