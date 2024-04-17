Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $33.82

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $34.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2,624,763 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.