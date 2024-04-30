IG Design Group (LON:IGR) PT Raised to GBX 325

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s previous close.

IG Design Group Stock Up 29.6 %

IGR traded up GBX 36 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.50 ($1.98). 2,258,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,122. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 173.20 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.48. The company has a market cap of £154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.91 and a beta of 1.17.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

