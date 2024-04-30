IG Design Group (LON:IGR) PT Raised to GBX 325

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.35% from the stock’s previous close.
IG Design Group Stock Up 29.6 %
IGR traded up GBX 36 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.50 ($1.98). 2,258,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,122. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 173.20 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.48. The company has a market cap of £154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.91 and a beta of 1.17.
IG Design Group Company Profile
