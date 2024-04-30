Base Resources’ (BSE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on Base Resources
Base Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
About Base Resources
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.