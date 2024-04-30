Base Resources’ (BSE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

LON BSE traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.16). The stock had a trading volume of 551,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.15. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

