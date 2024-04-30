Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Global Ports Price Performance

LON GPH traded up GBX 17.25 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.73). The stock had a trading volume of 192,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,585. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.00, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 163 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.