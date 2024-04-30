Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

