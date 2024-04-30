Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

