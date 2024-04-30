JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 870

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874 ($10.98).

Get Beazley alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BEZ

Beazley Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BEZ stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 663 ($8.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,644,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,007. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.85.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.