JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 870

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s current price.
BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 874 ($10.98).
In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
