Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 40,479 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PAVE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,230 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

