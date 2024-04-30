Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,569 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.54. 108,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,743. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

