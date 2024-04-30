Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,768 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,043. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

