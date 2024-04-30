Ledyard National Bank Has $1.36 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. 1,617,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,687. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

