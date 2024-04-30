JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.12) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
