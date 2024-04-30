JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.12) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

About Associated British Foods

ABF stock traded up GBX 2.14 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,656.14 ($33.36). 1,356,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,765 ($34.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.97. The firm has a market cap of £20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.