Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WTB traded up GBX 120 ($1.51) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,167 ($39.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,995 ($37.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,248.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,370.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

