eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.
eEnergy Group Stock Performance
Shares of EAAS stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 5,397,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of £23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41. eEnergy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
