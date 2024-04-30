eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

Shares of EAAS stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 5,397,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of £23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41. eEnergy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.83 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

