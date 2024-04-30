MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %

MELI stock traded up $28.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,467.00. 263,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,651. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,534.06. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,790.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.