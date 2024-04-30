MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MercadoLibre to post earnings of $6.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MercadoLibre to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $49 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.0 %
MELI stock traded up $28.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,467.00. 263,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,651. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,534.06. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
