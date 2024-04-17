OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $88.28 million and $16.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

