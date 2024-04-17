Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $79.72 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $79.72 million and $20,432.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00124377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

