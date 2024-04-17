Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $3.11 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

