Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,723,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 107,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AWH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,023. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

