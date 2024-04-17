Reviewing Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream 30.89% 30.41% 4.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream $1.39 billion 3.85 $445.23 million $0.89 13.81

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Equitrans Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equitrans Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Dividends

Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitrans Midstream 2 3 4 0 2.22

Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.63%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Pyxis Tankers on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems. In addition, the company operates water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.