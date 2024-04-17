Sow Good (SOWG) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1292 1489 30 2.39

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 24.29%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -23.17 Sow Good Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 6.38

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Summary

Sow Good rivals beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

