Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Grows By 7.3%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,091,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 3,814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,153.6 days.

AFGYF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

