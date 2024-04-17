Financial Contrast: Five Point (NYSE:FPH) vs. Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) and Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Ayala Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Five Point and Ayala Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayala Land 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Ayala Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 26.16% 2.89% 1.89% Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Point and Ayala Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $211.73 million 2.12 $55.39 million $0.75 4.04 Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A $0.97 0.55

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Land. Ayala Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Point beats Ayala Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ayala Land

Ayala Land, Inc. operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units. It also develops and sells residential lots and units. In addition, the company develops shopping centers, and leases retail space and land to third parties; operates movie theaters, food courts, entertainment facilities, gas stations, and car parking in shopping centers; manages and operates malls; develops, leases, and sells office buildings; and sells industrial lots and leases factory building. Further, it engages in the development and management of hotels and resorts/serviced apartments; leasing of land to hotel tenants; and land development and construction, and facilities management activities. Ayala Land, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

