XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPEV

XPeng Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.14 on Monday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,500.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth $21,058,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.