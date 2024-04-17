JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

