Mizuho Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DINO. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of DINO opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

