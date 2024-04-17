Slow Capital Inc. Buys 408 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,410 shares of company stock worth $7,984,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 575,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

