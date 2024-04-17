SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

