StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a negative return on equity of 90.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.