Tilray Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.