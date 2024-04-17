TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $11.24 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,518 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. 702,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,121. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

