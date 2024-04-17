TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,841,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 5.52% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,248. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.