iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 32.8% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $55,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 494,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,395. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.