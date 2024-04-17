Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Stock Position Raised by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 10,005.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS FLDR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 217,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

