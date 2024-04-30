Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 151,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

