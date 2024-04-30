ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 788,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

ZimVie Stock Down 0.9 %

ZimVie stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 51.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

