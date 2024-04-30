Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 3.2 %
Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
