Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 258,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 3.2 %

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 44.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vintage Wine Estates stock. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VWE Free Report ) by 1,499.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

