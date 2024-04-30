Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 guidance at $0.15-0.25 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

