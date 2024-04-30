Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 238 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £2,118.20 ($2,660.72).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 255 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.15) per share, with a total value of £2,060.40 ($2,588.12).

On Wednesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £2,057 ($2,583.85).

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 868 ($10.90). 115,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,300. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The company has a market capitalization of £495.89 million, a PE ratio of 3,822.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 866.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 776.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

