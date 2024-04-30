Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 737,641 shares in the company, valued at $12,156,323.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

