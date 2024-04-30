Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Increases By 9.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.1 %

AGM stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.51. 15,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $122.96 and a one year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.83.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

