Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Increases By 9.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 126,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AGM stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.51. 15,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $122.96 and a one year high of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.83.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

