Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Celularity Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 6,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,408. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celularity stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,928 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Celularity worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

